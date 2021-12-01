Brazilian icon Grag Queen covers Winehouse's "Rehab" in EW's exclusive sneak peek at Queen of the Universe, also starring Michelle Visage, Leona Lewis, and Vanessa Williams.

If you can't come to Brazil, Brazil will come to you in EW's exclusive Queen of the Universe preview.

In the first full-length performance clip (above) from the World of Wonder-produced singing competition, Brazilian drag legend Grag Queen hits the stage to perform a stunning cover of Amy Winehouse's "Rehab," and judges Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, Leona Lewis, and Vanessa Williams are clearly intoxicated by the set.

Trixie and Lewis snap their fingers along to Grag Queen's vocal riffs, while the singer struts around on stage in a spectacular purple number lined with jewels and high plumage. The number ends with a thunderous round of applause from the panelists as well as the in-studio audience.

Grag Queen's Winehouse cover lands as one of the show's inaugural batch of premiere performances, also set to include songs performed by American Idol alum Ada Vox, RuPaul's Drag Race competitor Jujubee, and The Switch Drag Race winner Leona Winter among the cast of queens from around the world.

"It's a singing competition first, it's a drag competition second. What you think you know is going to be out the door because, yes, it's singing, but it's definitely different," Visage previously told EW of the show, while Williams added: "It's a global aspect that we've never seen before, and it's a singing competition; no one is lip-syncing, they're all singing their own tunes. We'll be judging them not only on the quality of their talent and musicianship, but also their star quality."

Queen of the Universe Trixie Mattel gags over Grag Queen's Amy Winehouse 'Rehab' cover on 'Queen of the Universe.' | Credit: Paramount+/World of Wonder

Queen of the Universe — hosted by British talk show icon Graham Norton — debuts Thursday on Paramount+. Watch EW's exclusive sneak peek at one of the show's jaw-dropping performances above.

