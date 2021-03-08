Queen of the South will go out on top with fifth and final season

Queen of the South type TV Show network USA genre Crime

The queen is going out on top.

The USA Network announced Monday that crime drama Queen of the South will be ending with its upcoming fifth season.

"We could not be prouder of our entire cast and crew that joined us on this magnificent journey," said Executive Producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato and David Friendly in a statement as part of the announcement. "Queen of the South began shooting in Mexico City, brought us to faraway places like Malta and Colombia and finally landed in New Orleans. We cannot wait to share the explosive final season with our devoted fans. And, of course, we could not have made this show without the talented and tireless Alice Braga, who brought our queen to life."

The show has followed Braga as Teresa Mendoza, a woman who goes from escaping the Mexican cartel to starting her own drug cartel in America. It's based on the bestselling novel La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, which also spawned another popular TV adaptation of the same name that stars Kate del Castillo and airs on USA's sister network Telemundo.

Last we saw of Queen of the South, it ended on a huge cliffhanger involving the return of an injured James (Peter Gadiot), one of Teresa's love interests.

Watch the full season 5 trailer above to preview the beginning of the end.

Queen of the South will premiere its final season on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

