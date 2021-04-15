Queen of Meth trailer introduces a real-life Walter White — and she's Tom Arnold's sister

Imagine you're one of the most famous comedians in the world, and meanwhile your sister is Walter White before Walter White.

That was the reality for Tom Arnold (True Lies, Roseanne), and now the wild story of his sister Lori Arnold's multimillion-dollar drug empire in the '80s and early '90s is getting the true-crime treatment in the Discovery+ docuseries Queen of Meth.

"Like the people that created the tech world in Silicon Valley, my sister created the meth world," Tom says in the exclusive trailer above.

In Queen of Meth, Lori confronts her past by visiting her old stomping grounds and rehashing memories with friends and family, ranging from her trying speed with her mom at 14 to her criminal enterprise crashing down.

Queen of Meth begins streaming May 7.