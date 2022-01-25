Queen Latifah addresses Chris Noth's firing from The Equalizer: 'Justice has to prevail'

"I just want the right things to be done," says Latifah of the accusations against her former costar.

Queen Latifah is ready to talk about Chris Noth's abrupt dismissal from The Equalizer — and what the show will do with his character moving forward.

In a PEOPLE TV video interview, Latifah tried to navigate the tricky rhetorical terrain of Noth's public fall from grace, acknowledging the "amazing chemistry" they shared while calling for "justice to prevail."

Queen Latifah and Chris Noth in 'The Equalizer'

"It's still surreal. It is such a dicey, delicate situation that requires a great deal of respect," the multi-hyphenate performer said. "That's a personal thing that he's going to have to deal with."

On Dec. 20, EW confirmed that Noth was fired from the CBS crime drama after three women claimed they were sexually assaulted by the actor in a Hollywood Reporter article. Shortly thereafter, another woman came forward with similar accusations.

In a statement, Noth denied the allegations against him, calling them "categorically false."

In the days that followed the Hollywood Reporter article, Peloton pulled Noth's viral ad, the stars of And Just Like That released a statement in support of the four women, and his planned scenes from that show's finale were scrapped.

It's probably not as easy to deal with Noth's presence in The Equalizer where he's a series regular, playing William Bishop, a "quirky" ex-CIA director and an old friend of Latifah's Robyn McCall, who acts as a liaison between her and the agency. The Queen, however, says they are figuring it out.

"We are figuring out what we want to do creatively on the show and how we're going to deal with that character," she explained.

"Chris's character's obviously a big part of the show and it was amazing chemistry, amazing chemistry," Latifah continued. "And my feeling is justice has to prevail regardless. I just want the right things to be done, you know?"

