See Queen Charlotte meet her husband, King George, in first clip of Bridgerton spin-off

No one would ever dream to call Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte a damsel in distress.

But the first clip from spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, proves she's a force to be reckoned with. Just one day after a first look image of actress India Amarteifio (Sex Education) as young Queen Charlotte hit the internet, now Netflix has dropped the first bit of footage during the streamer's TUDUM fan event.

In the clip (below), Charlotte attempts to climb a garden wall, trying to dodge the attentions of a handsome young man (Corey Mylchreest) who has interrupted her attempts to escape the palace. She explains that she is concerned the king may be a beast or a troll because no one will speak of him — only to discover that the man in question is also the one standing right before her.

The spin-off, which was first announced last year, boasts Shonda Rhimes as showrunner and writer. Golda Rosheuvel, who plays grown Queen Charlotte on Bridgerton proper, will reprise her role for the spin-off, as will Adjoa Andoh as the adult Lady Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will chronicle "how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton," according to a plot description.

Queen Charlotte in the Bridgerton sequel Get a closer look at actress India Amarteifio as a young Queen Charlotte in the 'Bridgerton' spin-off | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

The cast also features Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta, Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, and Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury.

Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz became a breakout character in the first season of the hit Netflix series. She was married to King George III, aka Mad King George, and ruled for nearly six decades. Charlotte died in 1818 at the age of 74.

As played by Rosheuvel and now Amarteifio, Charlotte reflects some historians belief that the real-life queen was of African descent.

Watch the clip above.

