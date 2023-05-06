Queen Charlotte may be a limited series, but even creator Shonda Rhimes isn't ruling out more

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has been billed as a six-episode limited series... but as we know, limited series often don't necessarily stay that way. Particularly when they're ones with the pedigree and fan interest of a Shondaland property.

And while Queen Charlotte wraps up the primary story points of the narrative — including how Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and George (Corey Mylchreest) find a way to love and rule together in spite of his illness, Lady Danbury's (Arsema Thomas) claiming of her independence, and the prospect of a royal heir — there are still many years between this version of Charlotte and George and the royals on Bridgerton. Might creator Shonda Rhimes be tempted to fill in more of that story?

"There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet," she tells EW, coyly. "I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in episode 106 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023 India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

Rhimes sounds open to the possibility and the rest of the cast is certainly eager to return to this world if the opportunity should arise.

"I am obsessed with this character," Thomas says. "I never thought I could love like this until I had my own child. I feel like I gave birth, and Shonda Rhimes is her daddy. I am the mommy. It would be amazing to inhabit that space again. But also where we've left her off now, she's a good space. If that's the last time I get to be her, she's empowered and she's ready to walk on her own two feet. But if I do get a call for doing it again, I will take it."

Both Freddie Dennis and Sam Clemmetts, who play footmen Reynolds and Brimsley, respectively, are also eager to return — particularly because there are many outstanding questions in their love story.

And, of course, most crucially, the queen is ready to return. "I have loved this character," Amarteifio says. "She's fantastic. I feel very lucky to be able to portray someone who's so complex. I would absolutely love to do something in the realm again."

Let it be royally decreed.

