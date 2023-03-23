Bow down to the first Queen Charlotte trailer, an expanded look at the Bridgerton spin-off

It's time to spill some royal-tea.

Netflix has dropped the first full-length trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the highly anticipate prequel spin-off to the beloved Shondaland period romance.

The trailer gives us a more in-depth look at the life of young Charlotte (India Amarteifio), the pressures that accompany her to the palace (lots and lots of babies), and her struggle to assert herself as queen and wife while her husband George (Corey Mylchreest) tries to both romance her and hide his deepest secrets from her.

We also see glimpses of Golda Rosheuvel's older Queen Charlotte, as she is haunted by the ghosts of her past. Also reprising their roles from Bridgerton are Adjoa Andoh as the adult Lady Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.

As the series tracks the Queen's rise to prominence and power, it offers viewers a glimpse at a love story that will spark a societal shift and create the world of the ton that audiences have come to know in Bridgerton.

Queen Charlotte A poster for 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' | Credit: Netflix

The spin-off, which was first announced in 2021, boasts Shonda Rhimes as showrunner and writer. The cast also features Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta; Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury; Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as young Brimsley; Freddie Dennis (The Nevers) as Reynolds; Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute; Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus; Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor; and Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury.

Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz became a breakout character in the first season of the hit Netflix series. She was married to King George III, aka Mad King George, and ruled for nearly six decades. Charlotte died in 1818 at the age of 74.

As played by Rosheuvel and now Amarteifio, Charlotte reflects some historians' belief that the real-life queen was of African descent.

Watch the trailer above for more and check out some new images from the series below. Queen Charlotte hits Netflix on May 4 (coincidentally, also the date of Britain's King Charles' coronation).

Queen Charlotte Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) faces her ruff royal life. | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Neil Edmond as Earl Harcourt, and Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte Lord Danbury (Cyril Nri) and a younger Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) arrive at court | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte Violet Ledger (Connie Jenkins-Greig), the future Lady Bridgerton, sulks over her embroidery | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) promenade | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

Queen Charlotte Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and King George (James Fleet) share a moment | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte A young King George (Corey Mylchreest) is contemplative | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

