Straighten your crown with first Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story teaser

Fans can get ready to take the throne later this spring.

Bow down because the first Queen Charlotte teaser is here.

On Tuesday, Netflix and Shondaland welcomed Bridgerton fans to a special global virtual event where they premiered the first trailer for the highly anticipated spin-off, which follows the ascension of Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) to the throne and her accompanying romance with King George (Corey Mylchreest).

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. A young Queen Charlotte ( India Amarteifio) sits on a throne | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

They also announced that the series will officially launch on the streaming platform on May 4 (which so happens to be the Thursday before King Charles' coronation).

The trailer showcases Charlotte's arrival at court, her first meeting with King George, and heaps of romance and drama — including dances at balls, steamy, table-clearing intimacies, and the pressures that both George and Charlotte face in their marriage. Perhaps most intriguingly, we get our first glimpse of the coronation of the two monarchs.

The teaser and eight new images that were also revealed also include glimpses of Bridgerton stars Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), who play the older versions of these characters in the original hit series based on the novels by Julia Quinn.

As the series tracks the Queen's rise to prominence and power, it offers viewers a glimpse at a love story that will spark a societal shift and create the world of the ton that audiences have come to know in Bridgerton.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) is having a ruff time. | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

The spin-off, which was first announced in 2021, boasts Shonda Rhimes as showrunner and writer. The cast also features Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta; Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury; Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as young Brimsley; Freddie Dennis (The Nevers) as Reynolds; Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute; Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus; Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor; and Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury.

Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz became a breakout character in the first season of the hit Netflix series. She was married to King George III, aka Mad King George, and ruled for nearly six decades. Charlotte died in 1818 at the age of 74.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. George (Corey Mylchreest) meets Charlotte in the gardens | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

As played by Rosheuvel and now Amarteifio, Charlotte reflects some historians' belief that the real-life queen was of African descent.

Additionally, Rosheuvel announced that the popular fan experience, The Queen's Ball, is headed to New York City this spring.

Watch the teaser above for more and check out some new images from the series below.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) get all the latest tea. | Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. A young Charlotte walks the halls of her palace. | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. A young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) is unsure about what she sees. | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Neil Edmond as Earl Harcourt, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. King George feels like a prisoner in his own castle. | Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

