Straighten your crown with first Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story teaser
Bow down because the first Queen Charlotte teaser is here.
On Tuesday, Netflix and Shondaland welcomed Bridgerton fans to a special global virtual event where they premiered the first trailer for the highly anticipated spin-off, which follows the ascension of Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) to the throne and her accompanying romance with King George (Corey Mylchreest).
They also announced that the series will officially launch on the streaming platform on May 4 (which so happens to be the Thursday before King Charles' coronation).
The trailer showcases Charlotte's arrival at court, her first meeting with King George, and heaps of romance and drama — including dances at balls, steamy, table-clearing intimacies, and the pressures that both George and Charlotte face in their marriage. Perhaps most intriguingly, we get our first glimpse of the coronation of the two monarchs.
The teaser and eight new images that were also revealed also include glimpses of Bridgerton stars Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), who play the older versions of these characters in the original hit series based on the novels by Julia Quinn.
As the series tracks the Queen's rise to prominence and power, it offers viewers a glimpse at a love story that will spark a societal shift and create the world of the ton that audiences have come to know in Bridgerton.
The spin-off, which was first announced in 2021, boasts Shonda Rhimes as showrunner and writer. The cast also features Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta; Arsema Thomas as young Agatha Danbury; Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as young Brimsley; Freddie Dennis (The Nevers) as Reynolds; Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute; Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus; Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor; and Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury.
Queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz became a breakout character in the first season of the hit Netflix series. She was married to King George III, aka Mad King George, and ruled for nearly six decades. Charlotte died in 1818 at the age of 74.
As played by Rosheuvel and now Amarteifio, Charlotte reflects some historians' belief that the real-life queen was of African descent.
Additionally, Rosheuvel announced that the popular fan experience, The Queen's Ball, is headed to New York City this spring.
Watch the teaser above for more and check out some new images from the series below.
