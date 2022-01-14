NBC hops back into Quantum Leap with sequel pilot order

Quantum Leap Close this dialog window Streaming Options

NBC could be returning to the time-traveling shenanigans of Quantum Leap soon enough.

EW has confirmed that the network has greenlit a pilot for a sequel to the 1989 sci-fi series, which initially ran for five seasons.

Created by Don Bellisario, the original Quantum Leap starred Scott Bakula as a scientist who, after a government experiment into time travel, finds himself trapped in the past, continually "leaping" into the bodies of different people and fixing historical "errors," while also trying to get back to his own life and time. The cult-hit series ended controversially with the time-jumping Beckett not returning to the present. The six-time Emmy-winning series also featured Deborah Pratt and Dean Stockwell.

Details on the new pilot are scarce, but a logline from NBC says: "It's been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

QUANTUM LEAP Scott Bakula on 'Quantum Leap' | Credit: Everett Collection

As for whether Bakula will be involved this time around, sources say it's possible but too soon to say for certain.

Bellisario, meanwhile, is on board for the revival as executive producer. He previously revealed at L.A. Comic Con in 2017 that he had written a script for a movie based on the show, but didn't give specific plot details. "I write things exactly the same way," he said at the time. "I just start writing and I let them take me wherever it's going to take me. I'm entertained the same way the audience is. So I just put Scott and Dean in my head, kind of rebooted them, and went from there."

Pratt, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Martin Gero are also serving as executive producers. The pilot will be for series consideration next year and will be produced by Universal Television.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: