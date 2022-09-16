Get ready to jump headfirst into the Quantum Leap revival.

After 33 years, the iconic sci-fi adventure series — which ran for five seasons from 1989-1993 — is returning to television screens once again with a brand-new cast and a few surprise tricks up its sleeve — and EW has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what fans can expect when the show premieres next week.

Set in 2022, Quantum Leap will introduce audiences to Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee), a quantum physicist working on the secret government program who makes an unauthorized jump only to find himself trapped in the past and facing mirror images that are not his own, just like Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) did in the original series.

Ben is aided on his difficult journey home by his faithful companion Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett), who appears to him as a hologram just like Sam's pal Admiral Albert Calavicci (Dean Stockwell) did. The only problem? "After his very first leap, [Ben] has no prior recollection of anything," Lee explains in the clip — which makes Addison's job just a little bit harder.

And if that weren't enough, Bassett reveals an extra layer to the time-traveling pair's relationship. "There is also a complicating factor: Ben and I are engaged," she says. "And he has leaped back without telling me."

The series will also see the return of Ernie Hudson as Herbert "Magic" Williams from the original series. Its cast also includes Mason Alexander Park, Jewel Staite, and Anastasia Antonia.

As the team rushes to get Ben back home, the clip shows the physicist stepping into the shoes of a variety of different people throughout time and space, from a bank robber to a rock star. As Lee points out, "No episode is ever the same because no two persons getting leapt into are the same."

Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt told EW in July that it was paramount that the reboot stay true to its roots. "It was important to follow in their footsteps by continuing the legacy and introduce our audience to a new set of characters and new story while connecting the two worlds," Wynbrandt said.

Ahead of its premiere date, the show's former lead star, Bakula, voiced his support for the series, writing on Instagram, "I wish them good luck and happy leaping!"

Quantum Leap premieres Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Watch our exclusive sneak peek above.

