Quantum Leap reboot gets a new showrunner after filming 3 episodes

Blindspot creator Martin Gero is taking the reins on the NBC series, with original showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt remaining on board as EPs.

Quantum Leap is changing course.

NBC's reboot of the popular '90s sci-fi drama is switching showrunners only three episodes into its first season. Blindspot creator Martin Gero, who's been an executive producer on the series since it began development, is taking over as showrunner, replacing Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, who will remain on board as EPs. Dean Georgaris (Bluff City Law) is also joining the series as an executive producer.

According to Deadline, which first reported the shakeup, NBC was "not entirely happy with the series pilot," which will still air, but not as the first episode. Reportedly, episode 3 may now kick things off.

Representatives for NBC did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment on the behind-the-scenes changes.

Raymond Lee on 'Quantum Leap' (inset: Martin Gero) Raymond Lee on 'Quantum Leap' (inset: Martin Gero) | Credit: Serguei Bachlakov/NBC; Inset: Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Picking up 30 years after the original Quantum Leap, the new iteration stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong, who follows in the footsteps of Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett by restarting his time-traveling project and taking an unauthorized journey into the past.

Wynbrandt recently told EW that the new series would have something for fans of the original series and newcomers alike. "It was important to follow in their footsteps by continuing the legacy and introduce our audience to a new set of characters and new story while connecting the two worlds," he said.

The creative changes aren't expected to affect production of the show, as season 1 filming continues uninterrupted.

Quantum Leap premieres Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

