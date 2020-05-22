Endgames: See the answer key for EW's Seinfeld crossword and other puzzles from the June issue
Think you know everything there is to know about Seinfeld? In the June issue, EW put your knowledge of Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer to the test with a crossword puzzle based on the beloved '90s sitcom. Check out the answer key below to see how you did, and also see how you fared on our Ian McKellen-themed Role Play and Jane Austen-esque Jumble Book puzzles.
Crossword
Role Play
1. Gandalf (Lord of the Rings)
2. Gus the theater cat (Cats)
3. Kurt Dussander (Apt Pupil)
4. Magneto (X-Men)
The Jumble Book
Q: Jane Austen's sign at a gay-rights protest would've read:
Shade
Ru Paul
Parade
Cher
Judy
Kiki
A: Pride Not Prejudice
