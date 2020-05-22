Endgames: See the answer key for EW's Seinfeld crossword and other puzzles from the June issue

By Lauren Huff
May 22, 2020 at 06:11 PM EDT
Think you know everything there is to know about Seinfeld? In the June issue, EW put your knowledge of Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer to the test with a crossword puzzle based on the beloved '90s sitcom. Check out the answer key below to see how you did, and also see how you fared on our Ian McKellen-themed Role Play and Jane Austen-esque Jumble Book puzzles.

Crossword

Role Play

1. Gandalf (Lord of the Rings)

2. Gus the theater cat (Cats)

3. Kurt Dussander (Apt Pupil)

4. Magneto (X-Men)

The Jumble Book

Q: Jane Austen's sign at a gay-rights protest would've read:

Shade

Ru Paul

Parade

Cher

Judy

Kiki

A: Pride Not Prejudice

