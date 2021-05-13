Lily James, Dominic West, and Andrew Scott chase romance in The Pursuit of Love first look

Based on the first book in Mitford's trilogy, the female-driven drama follows the upper-class Radlett family women — Linda (James), the most beautiful and wayward daughter, and her best friend and cousin Fanny (Beecham) — as political divisions split the nation. But Linda and Fanny are more consumed by a desire for love and marriage, as the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places. The series promises to explore questions of growing up, freedom, friendship, sex, and the mysteries of love, all in a romantic, at times comedic, but ultimately tragic drama.