Lily James, Dominic West, and Andrew Scott chase romance in The Pursuit of Love first look
The new period drama premieres July 30 on Amazon Prime Video.
Lily James has been busy! After debuting her jaw-dropping transformation into Pamela Anderson for Hulu's upcoming Pam & Tommy series, she's turning back the clock once more for Amazon Prime Video's period drama The Pursuit of Love.
EW has your exclusive first look at the highly-anticipated adaptation of Nancy Mitford's 1945 novel written and directed by Emily Mortimer, starring James along with Dominic West, Andrew Scott, and Emily Beecham set in pre-WWII Europe.
Based on the first book in Mitford's trilogy, the female-driven drama follows the upper-class Radlett family women — Linda (James), the most beautiful and wayward daughter, and her best friend and cousin Fanny (Beecham) — as political divisions split the nation. But Linda and Fanny are more consumed by a desire for love and marriage, as the two women are on the hunt for the ideal husband. Their friendship will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart to increasingly wild and outrageous places. The series promises to explore questions of growing up, freedom, friendship, sex, and the mysteries of love, all in a romantic, at times comedic, but ultimately tragic drama.
The Pursuit of Love also stars West as Uncle Matthew Radlett, Scott as Lord Merlin, Mortimer as The Bolter, Dolly Wells as Aunt Sadie Radlett, Beattie Edmondson as Louisa Radlett, Assaad Bouab as Fabrice de Sauveterre, Shazad Latif as Alfred Wincham, and Freddie Fox as Tony Kroesig.
Check out more first look photos below:
The first three episodes of The Pursuit of Love premieres July 30 on Amazon Prime Video.
