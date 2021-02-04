BREED: Turkish Angora

SEX: Female

AGE: 10 weeks

SHELTER: Citizens for Animal Protection in Houston

HISTORY: "The night before Thanksgiving I was in my garage putting in a load on laundry when I heard meowing. I called Blake outside, and we spent 10 minutes or so listening and trying to figure out where it was coming from. We figured out it was coming from our neighbor's backyard, so we called them to see if we could go into their backyard to search. We went over, and they were literally laying in the cold dirt with fleas all over them just outside our neighbor's kitchen window. They told us they had been born three days before and their mother wasn't very attentive and had only been checking on them once a day or so. It was in the 40s that night, so we knew we had to pull the kittens inside or risk them getting too cold and passing away. We tried to catch mom that night by using them as 'bait' but no luck. We pulled them inside around midnight, and the rest was history."