Meet the 11 puppies you CAN actually adopt during Puppy Bowl XIX
Every year, the Puppy Bowl airs on Super Bowl Sunday to promote pet adoption. And every year that you watch the Puppy Bowl, you fall in love with one of the competitors on the field. Suddenly, you find yourself imagining your new and improved life with Odell Barkham or Rob Gronchowski or Aaron Pawdgers (we didn't make those names up).
Being the good person that you are, you then call the shelter to make arrangements to rescue your best friend-to-be, only to find out that Mr. Truffles or Mr. Tinkles (more names that we swear we didn't make up) has already been spoken for. It's not just because someone was a better, faster person than you. Puppy Bowl is always filmed in the fall, so by the time it airs in February, almost all of these puppies have already found permanent homes.
A few years ago, the Puppy Bowl came up with a solution for this issue, and the tradition will continue this time around. Puppy Bowl XIX — which airs Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. ET on Animal Planet, Discovery+, Discovery, TBS, and HBO Max, and features 122 pups competing on the mini-field — will spotlight 11 additional pups who can be adopted during the broadcast. (Three kittens also will be in search of homes.) No need to wait until Sunday to start thinking about your good deed in waiting. Scroll through this scouting ruffport (sorry) to determine which pup and/or kitten you may soon be practicing your own end-zone dance with.
Arwen
BREED: Chocolate Labrador Retriever
SEX: Female
AGE: 17 weeks
SHELTER: Humane Society of Missouri (Missouri)
BIO: "Playful, curious, loves stuffed toys, affectionate. Currently in foster home with another dog and loves him, would love a permanent fur sibling, would love a family with kids to play with."
Buzz
BREED: Anatolian Shepherd Mix
SEX: Male
AGE: 16 weeks
SHELTER: Paws4ever (North Carolina)
BIO: "Buzz is a snuggly lap puppy who loves to make new friends. He is smart and curious, always eager to explore the world and learn new things. He enjoys playing with his brother, Woody, and eating tasty snacks, but what he likes most of all is getting cozy for a nap with his human friends. When he grows into his big paws, he may be too large to sit in your lap, but we're sure he will find a way to fit anyways! Ideal family: Anyone who loves a big smart cuddly dog."
Captain Crunch
BREED: Chihuahua/Dachshund
SEX: Male
AGE: 12 weeks
SHELTER: Save an Angel (Texas)
BIO: "Sweet, mellow yet spunky, playful, and curious. Captain Crunch loves to play with his fur-sister but is all kisses and cuddles when his foster mom scoops him up. He sleeps through the night and is a fast learner. All this boy needs is love and a little bit of puppy patience! He is a happy guy who plays well with dogs and kiddos, loves to give kisses, cuddle up during naps, and enjoys playing with toys or a canine companion. He just needs a fur-ever home with a loving human and maybe a cozy bed to call his own (or he'll happily share yours!)."
CeeDee
BREED: Terrier/Siberian Husky
SEX: Female
AGE: 12 weeks
SHELTER: Dallas Dog (Texas)
BIO: "CeeDee and her seven siblings were born after Thanksgiving in a shelter in South Texas. She loves to play and will find ways to entertain herself. She loves playing with her siblings. She also loves to curl up on your shoulder and give you kisses. She plays hard and naps hard. She is gentle in her play, she gets little bursts of energy then she needs a nap. She is learning to chase — when called, she comes running and loves to give kisses. She will make someone extremely happy."
Fortune
BREED: Mixed
SEX: Male
AGE: 9 weeks
SHELTER: Animal Friends (Pennsylvania)
BIO: "Sweet, silly, playful, cuddly, rambunctious. May be able to live with other pets and/or young children. Looking for a family who will be patient and committed to positive reinforcement training and willing to work through typical puppy behaviors (housebreaking, jumpy/mouthiness, etc.)"
Jason
BREED: Great Pyrenees/Labrador Retriever
SEX: Male
AGE: 8 weeks
SHELTER: Puplandia Dog Rescue (Oregon)
BIO: This sweet boy is going to be BIG. (Current prediction is 115 lbs.) He will need a safe, secure place to romp and roam, a fenced backyard will be required. We have started kennel training and potty training, but Jason's perfect family will need to plan on continuing this training. Jason has been around dogs, kids, cats, chickens, and goats."
Moya
BREED: Terrier mix
SEX: Male
AGE: 9 weeks
SHELTER: Paw Works (California)
BIO: "This busy body will keep you on your toes! He is always on the go, but does stop for a good nap in the sun or on a comfy bed. He loves attention and would love to be with as many people who can love on him as possible. Moya is a smart boy who would be able to adapt into most homes. He would love a home with other fur babies and kids!"
Red
BREED: Shepherd mix
SEX: Male
AGE: 17 weeks
SHELTER: Nevada SPCA (Nevada)
BIO: "Sweet, very affectionate, loving, playful, and curious. Red would make a wonderful family member, as he interacts well with children and other animals. Red will likely grow to be a larger-sized dog and is looking for an active family that is committed to providing him with proper training, socialization, and plenty of love!"
Twizzle
BREED: Labrador Retriever
SEX: Female
AGE: 14 weeks
SHELTER: Animal Rescue New Orleans (Louisiana)
BIO: "Smart, cuddly, playful, and sweet. Twizzle would be great in any home willing to love and care for her through her puppy adolescence. She is a real lover, curious and smart, she likes to carry things around in her mouth and explore."
Wampa
BREED: American Pit Bull mix
SEX: Male
AGE: 14 weeks
SHELTER: Secondhand Hounds (Minnesota)
BIO: "Curious but cautious to new things, playful and adventurous with familiar things (including other dogs in the house), super snuggly! Does well with kids, other dogs, and cats. As he has a cleft palate birth defect, he needs a home with someone who will be careful of what they feed him (nothing soft or sticky) and can help clean his cleft palate if it is packed full of food."
Yukon
BREED: Chihuahua mix
SEX: Male
AGE: 8 weeks
SHELTER: Sacramento SCPA (California)
BIO: "He is outgoing, playful, and brave. He is the first to investigate new things and loves to meet people. He is playful, silly, and can always make us laugh! Nicknamed 'Mr. Personality,' he is a true performer. He will do great in an active home. He is smart and will likely excel with positive reinforcement training. He is looking for a loving and playful home that will treat him like the star he is!"
Ghee
BREED: Domestic shorthair
SEX: 16 weeks
AGE: Male
SHELTER: Gifford Cat Shelter (Massachusetts)
BIO: "Future Brave Boy, curious yet cautious, timid, snugglebug, purr machine, delicately playful, sweet angel. Calm, quiet household that will be patient and encouraging as he gains confidence. Definitely needs a feline friend to teach him some bravery! No dogs (scary!)."
Moo
BREED: Domestic shorthair
SEX: Female
AGE: 8 weeks
SHELTER: Madison Cat Project (Wisconsin)
BIO: "Get ready to fall in love with Moo! This sweet and loyal little girl's main hobbies include climbing up on your shoulder and staying there… forever. She's significantly smaller than her siblings, Cheese Curd and Ope, so she plays cautiously with them but does enjoy toys on her own. Like most kittens, Moo needs lots of love and attention. She's equally happy nestling under your chin during a cold Wisconsin night or exploring the house with a gentle playmate. Do you have room in your herd? Get a MOO-ve on before this adorable, doting lap cat gets adopted!"
Quokka
BREED: Domestic longhair
SEX: Male
AGE: 8.5 weeks
SHELTER: Cleveland Animal Protective League (Ohio)
BIO: "Quokka is a sweet and silly guy! He loves to be around people and will often climb up your back to sit on your shoulders. He is such a lovebug too, and will fall asleep as soon as you're holding him. Quokka also loves a good snack and will scream at you in the mornings for a little wet food treat. He is the best of both worlds, he is cuddly and sweet and also very fun and playful! Quokka loves to play and wrestle with his siblings. He also loves rattle mice toys, he'll bat them around for hours! He could be a little shy at first, but with proper decompression time and slow introductions, he would likely do well in any home environment (kids, cats, dogs). One of his favorite things to do is cuddle and play with his siblings so he would definitely love to have a little fur siblings in his home!"
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
|type
|
|rating
Comments