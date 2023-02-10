Quokka

BREED: Domestic longhair

SEX: Male

AGE: 8.5 weeks

SHELTER: Cleveland Animal Protective League (Ohio)

BIO: "Quokka is a sweet and silly guy! He loves to be around people and will often climb up your back to sit on your shoulders. He is such a lovebug too, and will fall asleep as soon as you're holding him. Quokka also loves a good snack and will scream at you in the mornings for a little wet food treat. He is the best of both worlds, he is cuddly and sweet and also very fun and playful! Quokka loves to play and wrestle with his siblings. He also loves rattle mice toys, he'll bat them around for hours! He could be a little shy at first, but with proper decompression time and slow introductions, he would likely do well in any home environment (kids, cats, dogs). One of his favorite things to do is cuddle and play with his siblings so he would definitely love to have a little fur siblings in his home!"