Soleil Moon Frye teases explosive chemistry with Freddie Prinze Jr. in Punky Brewster revival

Prinze, who plays Punky's ex-husband, Travis, says fans will have to be patient to see whether they reconcile.

Punky Brewster Close Streaming Options

Will they or won't they?

That's the question fans will ponder when they see the chemistry between Soleil Moon Frye's Punky Brewster and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Travis Luna in Peacock's Punky Brewster revival, premiering Friday. Punky and Travis are now divorced, but could there be a reconciliation in their future?

The 10-episode reboot picks up in the present day, where Punky is a divorced mom of three and Travis, her musician ex, is around all the time. They may not have made the best couple in years prior to the show's premiere, but they make excellent co-parents.

"I think there's still a lot of chemistry between them," Frye tells EW. "And I love that through them being apart, they're better together. I think there's going to be a lot of will-they, won't-they throughout this season or seasons. I can see where this could go."

Image zoom Credit: Peacock

Our protagonist finds herself very available early in the season and checking out her options. Still, she can't help but "accidentally" smooch Travis and call him "babe" on occasion, before swiftly chalking it up to habit.

All the love that's apparently still there inspires Prinze to be more optimistic about the proud parents of three reconciling one day, though he says getting there will take time.

"I think there always has to be a chance, right? Otherwise, there's no hope," he says. "That's kind of what you go to TV for. But I think if they do it very soon, it kind of kills any tension you can establish. I always try to equate it to The X-Files: If Scully and Mulder say 'I love you' in the first season, there's not a lot of tension between them in seasons 4 and 5, and so on. I think [Punky Brewster] does a good job of making Travis earn the trust and respect back, not just from the kids but from Punky as well. And in that process, we'll start to see some of the sparks and some of the fire that existed between the two of them. But they're not going to give it to you right away."

Watch the video above for more from Frye and Prinze.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: