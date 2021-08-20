Punky Brewster revival starring Soleil Moon Frye canceled at Peacock

Punky Brewster Close this dialog window Streaming Options

The Punky Brewster revival series has been canceled by Peacock after one season, EW can confirm.

"Punky Brewster was a beloved series that tackled meaningful storylines with so much heart," NBCUniversal Television and Streaming president Lisa Katz said in a statement to EW. "It was a bright light for so many viewers and we are forever grateful to Universal Studio Group, the producers, the cast and crew and especially to Soleil Moon Frye for reigniting the Punky Power within everyone."

Punky Brewster Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

The news marks Peacock's first half-hour comedy cancellation. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news, that original star Frye and the show's executive producers all wanted to return for more seasons. Additionally, execs at NBCUniversal's streamer, including entertainment chair Susan Rovner, liked the series, though ultimately it decided not to move forward with a second installment.

Punky Brewster, a continuation of the popular '80s series, debuted its 10-episode season on Feb. 25. It seemed to be well-received among viewers, with an 81 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, though it was less favored with critics, who rated it 57 percent.

The comedy featured Frye reprising her beloved character, now a single mother of three. She meets a young girl (Waitress the Musical's Quinn Copeland) who was in the foster system like herself. Cherie Johnson also returned to her role as Punky's best friend. Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell were also featured, and Freddie Prinze Jr. portrayed Punky's ex-husband Travis.

Had the show gotten a second season, the stars were already envisioning a possible wedding between Johnson and Jasika Nicole's characters. And Frye was so on board.

"Wouldn't that make for the perfect opportunity to bring back some of our cast from the original?" the actress previously told EW. "I have this dream that T.K. Carter and Casey Ellison who played Allen come back for it, everybody, really. I'm having so much fun dreaming about the future of Punky."

A rep for Frye declined to comment on the cancellation at this time.

Writers Steve and Jim Armogida also served as EPs alongside Frye, original series creator David Duclon, and Jimmy Fox.

Peacock will still have reboots and revivals in the works: a second season of the Saved by the Bell revival, as well as the upcoming MacGruber, Battlestar Galactica, and Bel-Air series. The platform, which debuted last year, will also be reimagining the films Field of Dreams and Ted. Before Punky Brewster's axing, Peacock had cut its drama Brave New World, as well as Larry Wilmore's talk show.

