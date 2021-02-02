EW to reunite Punky Brewster stars to talk original show and revival

Punky Brewster Close Streaming Options

It's time to get that Punky Power back with Punky Brewster stars Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson.

EW is reuniting the stars of the beloved sitcom for a panel at SCAD aTVfest 2021 on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, and things are bound to get nostalgic as they look back on their original '80s show about the unique and ever-cheerful foster kid, as well as the upcoming Peacock revival series.

During the panel, Frye and Johnson are set to reminisce about filming Punky Brewster 30 years ago with behind-the-scenes stories from set and memories of working together as kids. Plus, they'll tease what it was like getting to reprise their roles in the all-new continuation series.

Punky Brewster originally ran on NBC for two seasons beginning in 1984 before its initial cancelation. It was then revived for another two seasons in syndication in 1987. All of the original stars returned to voice their characters for an animated spin-off series, It's Punky Brewster.

The new 10-episode revival stars Frye as an adult version of Punky, now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl in the foster system who reminds her a lot of her younger self. Johnson is reprising the role named for her as Punky's best friend with Freddie Prinze Jr. joining as Punky's ex-husband. The Punky Brewster revival premieres Thursday, Feb. 25 on Peacock.

