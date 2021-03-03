Punky Brewster stars Cherie Johnson and Jasika Nicole are already planning possible season 2 wedding

Punky Brewster Close Streaming Options

Should Peacock's Punky Brewster revival return for season 2, series stars Cherie Johnson and Jasika Nicole are already dreaming of what their characters' wedding would look like.

And the show's titular star, Soleil Moon Frye, is onboard. "I love the dynamic between Cherie and Jasika so much. I would love to see this wedding happen," she told EW.

Across the show's 10-episode debut, fans of the popular 80s series learned Punky's best friend Cherie (Johnson) is in a serious relationship with a lawyer named Lauren (Nicole). Things got serious between the pair leading to a tearful double proposal.

Cheri got on one knee and professed her love with her grandmother Betty's (Susie Garrett) bauble in hand, as a tribute to the character and the actress who played her since both have since passed on.

Image zoom Credit: Greg Gayne/Peacock

"Shooting that episode was so nerve-wracking for me. I have commitment issues," Johnson said with a giggle while recalling her experience working on episode 8 titled "Put a Ring on It" with EW exclusively.

"Things got really real," she continued. "Cherie's engagement was so much more than I could've ever imagined for her. Who would propose to who? I was sobbing when I read the script learning that we propose to each other. To know that somebody feels the same way about you is major."

Nicole is one of the newest cast members to join the revival, Johnson says having her onboard felt natural and right. The former Fringe star attributes her seamless integration to Johnson and Frye, who welcomed her with open arms.

"Cherie has a special way of making everybody feel like family," Nicole shared. "She's such a lovely person, so warm and generous, too. I've met a lot of people in this industry who have a public persona, a facade, that doesn't live up to how they truly feel behind closed doors. Cherie is not one of those people. Both she and Soleil work really hard to help people feel like they're invited into this family they've created."

"They shared this experience together at such a young age and it's like they're the only two people who can understand that," she continued. "It's really fun to be around them, although they do go into these deep dives of memories that nobody else knows about. So you sit around and wait until they fill you in, which is pretty funny."

Before Lauren proposed to Cherie, she knew the importance of getting Punky's blessing as one of the only relatives her beloved has left. But that doesn't mean familiar faces from the past can't return for a blowout celebration that could take place next season.

Image zoom Credit: Eddy Chen/Peacock

"Wouldn't that make for the perfect opportunity to bring back some of our cast from the original? I have this dream that T.K. Carter and Casey Ellison who played Allen come back for it, everybody, really. I'm having so much fun dreaming about the future of Punky," Frye said of the potential wedding.

Johnson is not only on board with this idea but she is adamant that the only way Cherie could get married is in the presence of her family.

"Cherie's grandmother is gone, her parents are dead. So she needs to have her family present at the wedding," she said. "Who knows? Maybe Marilyn McCoo, who played my aunt on the show, is the only living relative she has left. Of course, Margaux [Ami Foster] will have to come back. I have no idea what Cherie will decide to wear but I hope they will all be there helping her get ready."

Johnson may not know what her character would wear but Nicole has the perfect dress to wear sitting in her closet at home.

"Not many people know this but I make the majority of my clothes and have been doing so for years," she said. "I got so lucky that the revival's costume designer encouraged me to bring in some pieces I've made for Lauren to wear. And I did get to wear some pieces, like a couple of pairs of jeans, a top, and a skirt."

"About five or six years ago, I knitted a wedding dress though I never intended to wear it myself," Nicole continued. "I liked the design and had never knitted a dress so I spent a few months working on that. It's a creme-colored, soft, beautiful yarn with a lace pattern all over it. I've never worn it. It's a very non-traditional wedding dress and I'm a non-traditional person. I feel like Lauren is like me in that sense. My vision, if we do get a second season and get to do this wedding, I think it would be really cool if I could wear this dress."

When Lauren proposes, one thing she mentions is Cherie's irrational fear of refrigerators as a nod to the original series that saw her get locked inside the appliance accidentally. The episode was scary for young children at the time, including Johnson herself.

"Out of all the shows I've worked on, that's the episode everyone remembers," Johnson said. "I'm so sorry we traumatized you! But at the same time, I hope the episode helped save lives, too."

"Look, I don't even mess with the refrigerator," she continued. "I don't even like the kitchen. When my daughter was not even 2 years old, I was in the kitchen and pulling stuff out of the refrigerator. As I turned to set something on the counter, she started climbing in the fridge and I started crying. She was pulling herself up and navigating inside when I said, 'Oh, no, no, no, no, no! Please, don't ever do that.' Maybe in season 2, Cherie can tell Lauren all the gory details during pillow talk while showing some flashbacks?"

