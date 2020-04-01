Punk'd type TV Show network MTV genre Reality

Image zoom Quibi

Hit prank show Punk'd is officially back to traumatize celebrities for our entertainment.

The show that was once hosted by Ashton Kutcher on MTV is being rebooted on Quibi with Chance the Rapper serving as host. Quibi and MTV Studios have released the first trailer for the new series (below) that reveals the lineup of celebrity marks and a ton of car-related stunts that elicit big reactions from unsuspecting stars.

When the reboot launches, fans will get to see Chance the Rapper punk Lil Nas X, Adam Devine, Megan Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, hip hop trio Migos, Girl Meets World's Sabrina Carpenter, Black-ish stars Marsai Martin and Miles Brown, YouTuber Liza Koshy, and TikTok star Addison Rae. Resident Keeping Up With the Kardashians prankster Scott Disick will also serve as a guest host.

Along with the trailer and guest roster, Quibi and MTV Studios also announced that three bonus episodes of Punk'd will be released to anyone who signs up at Quibi.com before April 6.

The Punk’d reboot premieres with Quibi's launch on Monday, April 6. The Quibi app is now available for pre-order, and Quibi is offering a 90-day free trial for a limited time to those who sign-up before April 30.

