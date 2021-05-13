Psych 3 is a go at Peacock, will focus on Gus' wedding

The boys are back — again!

EW has confirmed that Peacock has greenlit a third Psych movie, titled Psych 3: This Is Gus and starring series vets James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill as endearingly goofy psychic detectives Shawn Spencer and Burton Guster. In other words, series creator Steve Franks is one step closer to fulfilling his dream of turning Psych — which concluded its eight-season run on USA Network in 2014 — into a Fast & Furious-like franchise.

A follow-up to last summer's Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, the threequel is about Shawn and a "Groomzilla" Gus trying to track down Selene's (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband before her shotgun wedding to Gus and the birth of their child. (The last movie ended with the revelation that Selene and Gus were expecting, bringing new meaning to the show's catchphrase "C'mon, son!") Meanwhile, Detective Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career.

PSYCH2: Lassie Come Home James Roday and Dule Hill in 'Psych 2' | Credit: James Dittinger/Peacock

Series stars Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen will also return. Psych 3 is co-written by Rodriguez and Franks, who is also directing the feature.

Production on Psych 3 will begin in Vancouver, Canada, this summer.

