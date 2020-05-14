Psych 2, other Peacock originals receive July premiere dates

Psych type TV Show network USA genre Crime

The summer's most highly anticipated cinematic continuation of a beloved cable dramedy finally has a release date.

Peacock's Psych 2: Lassie Come Home debuts July 15, the same day NBCU's new streaming service launches nationwide (It's currently only available to Comcast Xfinity subscribers, who received early access).

In Psych's second film since its 2014 finale, Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) return to Santa Barbara to help Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), who was attacked on the job and left for dead. While recuperating at an expensive care facility, Lassie starts witnessing seemingly supernatural occurrences and needs the silly psychic detectives to help him figure out what's going on. Directed by the USA Network show's creator Steve Franks, the movie also stars original cast members Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen, along with guest appearances from Joel McHale, Sarah Chalke, Kadeem Hardison, Roday's A Million Little Things costar Allison Miller, and Hill's former West Wing costar Richard Schiff.

Psych 2 isn't the only Peacock original launching on day one. Peacock Premium subscribers will also be able to stream the first entire first seasons of Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence and Lost Speedways, as well as the sports documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte. Check out the loglines below.

Brave New World:

"Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd, Game of Thrones, The Theory of Everything) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay, Winter’s Tale, Downton Abbey) embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail, Caesar!), who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions."

The Capture:

"The Capture is a conspiracy thriller that looks at a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary capabilities of the intelligence services. When soldier Shaun Emery’s (Callum Turner, War & Peace, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is overturned due to flawed video evidence, he returns to life as a free man with his young daughter. But when damning CCTV footage from a night out in London comes to light, Shaun’s life takes a shocking turn and he must soon fight for his freedom once again. Detective Inspector Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger, Strike, Patrick Melrose) is drafted to investigate Shaun’s case, but she quickly learns that the truth can sometimes be a matter of perspective. The Capture also stars Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Hand of God), Famke Janssen (X-Men, Taken), Ben Miles (The Crown, Coupling), Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy), Lia Williams (The Crown, Kiri), Sophia Brown (Clique, Marcella) and Paul Ritter (Chernobyl, Friday Night Dinner)."

Intelligence:

"Intelligence is a workplace comedy set in the UK's Government Communications Headquarters - a kind of weedier, geekier, more bureaucratic version of MI5 and MI6, where they tackle international and domestic Cyber Crime from a desktop. When a pompous maverick NSA agent Jerry Bernstein (David Schwimmer, American Crime Story, Friends, Band of Brothers) comes over from the U.S. to join the team, he enlists an inept and tactless computer analyst Joseph (Nick Mohammed, The Martian, Ted Lasso, Christopher Robin) in a power grab that threatens to disrupt the team's ability to combat cyber terrorism."

In Deep with Ryan Lochte:

"At the 2016 Rio Olympics Ryan Lochte (Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing with the Stars) was at the center of a scandal that has since overshadowed a decorated swimming career that includes 12 Olympic medals. Now a 35-year-old husband and father of two young children, Lochte is hoping for one more chance to make Team USA and prove he's not the same man he was four years ago."

Lost Speedways:

"Created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon, Dale Jr. Download), this series is an exploratory look at great racing cathedrals of the past. Dale Jr. and co-host Matthew Dillner (Dale Jr. Download) tells the stories of speedways that have been forgotten, abandoned, and overtaken by nature. Racing legends join as guests throughout the series."

