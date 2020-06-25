Psych type TV Show network USA genre Crime

No matter how much things change, you can always count on Shawn (James Roday) and Gus' (Dulé Hill) love of shenanigans.

On Thursday, Peacock unveiled the full and very wacky trailer for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, the USA Network dramedy's latest feature. Directed by Psych creator Steve Franks, the movie follows the lovably childish fake psychic detective as they return home to Santa Barbara to help Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson), who was gravely injured in the field, investigate his recovery clinic.

"This is a Lassie mystery. The stakes are possibly life and death, which I needs my collection of mustaches to sneak around undetected," declares Shawn in the promo.

As the trailer reveals, the film also finds Shawn and Gus torn in between their goofy antics and wanting to appear more mature. "We're grown men with real pubes," says Shawn at one point in the trailer. But when Gus demands that Shawn let him come up with ridiculous nicknames, Shawn simply laughs it off because "we can't just stop doing bits we've been doing for 10 years." C'mon son, you can't argue with that logic.

Written by Franks, Roday, and Andy Berman, Psych 2 also stars original cast members Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen. Joel McHale (Community), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Kadeem Hardison, Roday's A Million Little Things costar Allison Miller, and Hill's former West Wing costar Richard Schiff also appear.

Watch the trailer above.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home premieres July 15 on Peacock.

