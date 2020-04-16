Shaun and Gus reunite with Lassiter in Psych 2: Lassie Come Home teaser

Psych type TV Show network USA genre Crime

Shaun and Gus have finally come home.

Peacock unveiled a fresh teaser for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home on Wednesday, which shows Gus (Dulé Hill) and Shaun's (James Roday) hilarious reunion with their dear old pal Police Chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) in Santa Barbara, Calif. Omundson couldn't have a major role in the USA Network dramedy's first post-series-finale movie because he suffered a stroke right before production began, so it's rather exciting to see his eyes bolt open as Shaun and Gus yell "surprise" in his face. If only Shaun and Gus' homecoming could've happened under better circumstances.

In Psych 2, the San Francisco-based crime solvers head back to their old stomping ground after Lassiter is attacked and left for dead. While recuperating, Lassiter starts seeing seemingly impossible happenings around his recovery clinic, and of course Shaun and Gus step in to investigate the potentially supernatural occurrences.

"There's a lot of strange stuff going on around here," Shaun says in the trailer. "Not necessarily ghosts." To which Gus replies, "But probably ghosts." In other words, it's business as usual for this goofy duo, 10-year-old bits and all.

Written by Roday, Psych creator Steve Franks, and Andy Berman, the movie was originally supposed to air on USA, but last September it moved over NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Original cast members Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen will also star in the film, alongside Joel McHale, Jimmi Simpson, Sarah Chalke, Kadeem Hardison, Roday's A Million Little Things costar Allison Miller, and Hill's former West Wing costar Richard Schiff.

Watch the new teaser above.

Related content: