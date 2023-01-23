"I never understood Matt and Noel's jokes anyway," the judge cracked in a recent interview.

Great British Bake Off's Prue Leith on who should replace Matt Lucas: 'Somebody that I've heard of'

The Great British Baking Show needs a new host. In December, Matt Lucas announced in that he would be stepping down after three seasons presenting the popular competition show (known as The Great British Bake Off in the United Kingdom) alongside Noel Fielding.

In recent interviews, Prue Leith, one of the show's two judges, has weighed in on who she'd like to see replace Lucas.

"I'd like somebody that I've heard of!" she said on ITV's Lorraine last month. "I never understood Matt and Noel's jokes anyway," she added.

The Great British Baking Show Prue Leith and Matt Lucas Prue Leith and Matt Lucas on 'The Great British Baking Show.' | Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Netflix

Then again, Leith also said she'd "never heard of Noel Fielding until I met him," and yet The Mighty Boosh veteran now feels like an intrinsic element of The Great British Baking Show after six seasons as co-presenter (first with Sandy Toksvig, then with Lucas).

In a more recent interview with Saga, Leith added that she was "very, very sad" about Lucas' departure, but also understood his reasoning.

"I totally understand why [he's leaving], because Bake Off takes up four months of the year and he's extraordinarily talented and wants to do more writing, more theater," Leith said.

After noting that she had "not a clue" about who specifically should replace Lucas, she said, "Who wouldn't want to work on Bake Off? It's the best job on television. It absolutely changed my life."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: