The conservative senator's interview was interrupted by a group pressuring the panel to ask him about climate change.

Protestors disrupt Ted Cruz's interview on The View, Whoopi Goldberg reacts: 'Let us do our job!'

Chaos broke out on The View set Monday during the panel's interview with Sen. Ted Cruz.

As the conservative politician responded to a question from Sara Haines, at least two people could be heard screaming unintelligible words while he tried to speak. The shouting went on for a few seconds before new cohost and former Donald Trump administration employee Alyssa Farah Griffin responded, saying, "We do cover climate here, guys."

The show's moderator, Whoopi Goldberg, also reacted when the chants didn't stop.

"Excuse me, ladies. Excuse us, let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you've got to go. You've got to go, you've got to let us do our jobs," the Oscar-winning actress said.

THE VIEW Protestors crash Ted Cruz interview on 'The View' | Credit: ABC (2)

Griffin turned to Cruz and exclaimed, "They weren't even protesting you!"

After the jeers subsided, Sunny Hostin chimed in, saying, "They're accusing us of not covering climate change, and we do that."

The women continued to speak out before the show cut to commercial. When it returned from the break, Ana Navarro apologized to Cruz: "I'm sorry that this has happened in our house."

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for The View told EW in a statement that the group of protestors included "three members of the audience" who were "promptly escorted out by security" after the outburst.

