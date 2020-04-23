Image zoom Barbara Nitke/FOX

Prodigal Son type TV Show network Fox genre Crime

Is the old "like father, like son" saying true when it comes to Malcolm and Martin Whitly?

In an exclusive clip from Monday's upcoming season finale of Prodigal Son on Fox, Malcolm (Tom Payne) has to confront his biggest fears that he may in fact not be so different from his serial killer father after he was arrested on suspicion of murder at the end of last week's episode.

The clip shows a tense showdown between Malcolm and Dr. Whitly (Michael Sheen), both dressed in prison-orange jumpsuits as the former yells at the latter, "I'm not a killer!" Meanwhile creepy mastermind killer Nicholas Endicott (played by recurring guest star Dermot Mulroney) is still at large and Dr. Whitly thinks the only way to deal with him is for Malcolm to kill him too.

Will Malcolm get out of prison and become the killer he's always feared is inside him? Tune in to the season finale, Monday at 9 p.m. on Fox to find out.

Watch the clip above.

