Prodigal Son canceled after two seasons on Fox

It looks like there will be no more cases for Malcolm Bright to solve. Fox is pulling the plug on Prodigal Son after two seasons, EW has learned.

The decision to cancel the psychological crime drama instead of moving forward with a third season is said to have been a difficult one for the network, but ended up coming down to ratings. The final episode of season 2 — "The Last Weekend," which airs May 18 — will now serve as the series finale.

Prodigal Son stars The Walking Dead alum Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, a gifted profiler who works with the NYPD, including detective Gil Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips), Dani Powell (Aurora Perrineau), and J.T. Tarmel (Frank Harts) to solve cases. Bright is also the son of an infamous serial killer, Dr. Martin Whitley, played by Michael Sheen. Scandal alum Bellamy Young plays Malcolm's mother, the wealthy socialite Jessica Whitly.

Academy Award winner Catherine Zeta-Jones joined the cast in season 2, playing Dr. Vivian Capshaw, who works at Claremont Psychiatric, the facility where Martin is serving his sentence.

Prodigal Son was one of a host of shows from executive producer Greg Berlanti, who is also behind many of the DC shows on the CW, such as The Flash, Supergirl, and Superman and Lois.

