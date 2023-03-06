Stanley Tucci plays their former spymaster in the globe-trotting Amazon Prime series from the Avengers: Endgame directors.

Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo have made some of the biggest movies in the world, and though they'll perhaps always be remembered for Thanos' quest for the Infinity Gauntlet, their spell in the Marvel Cinematic Universe began with Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which was said to be inspired by spy movies and conspiracy thrillers of the '70s. Their next project, Amazon Prime's Citadel, also appears indebted to their love for high-stakes espionage.

As the Citadel trailer opens, we meet Mason Kane (Richard Madden), who, after an explosion on a train, remembers nothing but Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), who he believes to be a spy like him.

It turns out that both of them were members of Citadel, a global spy agency with allegiances to no nation. When Citadel was destroyed eight years previous by a rival organization called Manticore, Mason and Nadia both had their memories wiped. Now, their old boss Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) needs their help fighting back against Manticore's attempts to build a new world order.

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Citadel Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Citadel.' | Credit: Amazon Prime

Citadel also stars Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

The first two episodes of Citadel premiere April 28 on Prime Video, with the remaining four episodes arriving weekly through May 26. Watch the trailer above.

