No, Princess Diaries alum Heather Matarazzo is not Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo's mom

The kid is not her son!

The Princess Diaries star Heather Matarazzo took to TikTok earlier this week to dispel the latest fan theory making the rounds on the internet: that Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson on Stranger Things, is actually her real-life son.

"I absolutely adore Gaten Matarazzo," she began. "I absolutely adore him, I think he's brilliant, I think he's wonderful. But, I cannot claim him as my son... because he is not."

Heather Matarazzo, Gaten Matarazzo Credit: Michael Kovac/WireImage; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

While the case may be finally put to rest, it's not hard to see where the confusion started. Not only do they share the same last name, but Gaten's mom is also named Heather, so when fans started Googling "Heather Matarazzo", they were met with search results for The Princess Diaries alum. In fact, the Google profile for Gaten even hyperlinked users to information about actress Heather Matarazzo.

In her TikTok video, Heather went on to ask Gaten to help clear up the rumors. "Gaten, if you would like to confirm this, it would be greatly appreciated," she said, adding, "I have no kids, they're all fur babies."

Thankfully, another pressing fan theory has been solved. Watch Heather's TikTok denial below.