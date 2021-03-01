Prince Harry opens up about late mother Princess Diana in new teaser for Oprah Winfrey interview

"I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago," Prince Harry says.

Harry reflects on his late mother's struggles in splitting from the royal family in a new teaser for the CBS television special, which airs in full Sunday, March 7.

"For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago," he said in the promo, "because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

Diana, Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 at the age of 36. She married Prince Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II in 1981. However, they later separated due to incompatibilities and extramarital affairs. They eventually divorced in 1996.

Though Harry and Meghan's situation isn't the same as what Diana faced, they too have suffered through media and tabloid scrutiny in the U.K. throughout their entire relationship. The couple, who are currently expecting their second child, officially left their royal roles behind and relocated to the U.S.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry told Winfrey in a separate promo for the interview.

Watch the teaser below.

Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special will kick off on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.