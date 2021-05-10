Oprah and Prince Harry's mental health docuseries to premiere in May, feature star-studded guests

Other participants in the HBO series include Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, and more.

Audiences last saw Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry during their candid interview special in March, and now the pair are returning to TV again later this month.

Oprah and Harry will premiere The Me You Can't See, their documentary series about mental health, on Friday, May 21 on Apple TV+, the company announced today. They co-created and executive produced the multi-part docuseries and will guide honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles.

Oprah Winfrey; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex team up for “The Me You Can’t See” docuseries. | Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Participants include Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, San Antonio Spurs star DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns' Langston Galloway, mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, Olympic Boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead, and more.

The Me You Can't See “The Me You Can’t See,” a documentary series exploring mental health and emotional well-being, premieres May 21, 2021 on Apple TV+. | Credit: Courtesy of Apple

The project will also feature a wide range of people from across the globe living with the challenges of mental health issues and addressing their emotional well-being.

"The series transcends culture, age, gender, and socioeconomic status to destigmatize a highly misunderstood subject and give hope to viewers who learn that they are not alone," Apple+ announced. "The producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment."

In a statement, Oprah said, "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

"We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human," Prince Harry added. "The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels—and is—very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

RadicalMedia's Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Alex Browne serve as showrunner on The Me You Can't See. It is directed and executive produced by Emmy nominee Dawn Porter (Gideon's Army, John Lewis: Good Trouble), and Academy Award and four-time BAFTA Award-winning Asif Kapadia (Amy).

The Me You Can't See, first announced in 2019, was expected to premiere in fall 2020. It was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Harry's departure as a senior member of the royal family. Oprah confirmed recently on The Drew Barrymore Show that the series will be coming out in May.

Oprah sat down with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for a revealing interview that aired March 7. The conversation touched on many subjects, including their decision to step back from royal duties and Markle's struggles with mental health.

As part of the couple's new chapter stateside, they signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix in September. The first announced Netflix project for Archewell Productions will be Heart of Invictus, a docuseries focusing on the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured, or ill servicemen and women founded by Harry.