Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries first look goes 'behind closed doors'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prepared to tell all.

Netflix revealed a first look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries, Harry & Meghan, directed and executive produced by Liz Garbus (Lost Girls, The Fourth Estate).

A description of the six-episode series, made in collaboration with the royal couple's production company Archewell Productions, promises to "share the other side of their high-profile love story."

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Prince Harry says in the footage, later adding, "I had to do whatever I could to protect my family."

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan asks.

There promises to be emotional moments, as well. The teaser trailer shares multiple photos and private polaroids of the couple before giving a glimpse of Meghan wiping away tears on a couch with her husband.

"The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution," the description for Harry & Meghan reads. "With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other."

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, share intimate moments in Netflix docuseries 'Harry & Meghan.' | Credit: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex A loving moment between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the docuseries 'Harry & Meghan.' | Credit: Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

A premiere date was not given for the series.

Meghan previously spoke about the special in past interviews. She told Variety in a conversation published in October, "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

She then told The Cut in an August interview, "What's so funny is I'm not trying to be cagey. I don't read any press. So I don't know what's confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible."