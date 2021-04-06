Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first Netflix project to go behind Invictus Games

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are producing a docuseries on the Invictus Games for wounded, injured, or sick servicemen and women.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed what their first Netflix project is going to be since striking a royally major deal with the streaming platform.

Their newly founded Archewell Productions will launch Heart of Invictus, a docuseries focusing on the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured, or ill servicemen and women.

Prince Harry meeting with Invictus Games athletes Image zoom Prince Harry meeting with Invictus Games athletes. | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara, the Oscar-winning team behind the 2016 documentary The White Helmets, are at the helm of this project.

The series follows "a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022," according to a description.

Harry will also appear in the docuseries and serve as executive producer.

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year," Harry said in a statement.

He continued, "As Archewell Productions' first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn't be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential, and continued service."

Harry and Meghan announced in January 2020 that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, a decision they later told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that aired on CBS in March was a result of the troubling lack of support they said they received from the royal family and "the people running the institution" behind them.

The couple later relocated from the United Kingdom to California, where they set up a new business venture in Hollywood, Archewell Productions.

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their company "are building an ambitious slate" for the streaming platform "that reflects the values and causes they hold dear." Those will include feature films, scripted series, documentaries, and children's programming.

"From the moment I met them," he added, "it's been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn't be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before."

