Watch James Corden get Prince Harry to admit he watches 'The Crown'

Prince Harry says the Netflix royal drama gives "a rough idea about what that lifestyle [looks like]."

Royals! They're just like us. They, too, watch The Crown on Netflix.

Prince Harry joined James Corden on CBS' Late Late Show episode on Thursday for a lovely socially distanced ride around Los Angeles on a double-decker bus.

On the ride, the prince admitted watching "hot Thatcher" (a.k.a. Gillian Anderson's buzzed-about Margaret Thatcher performance) is much more palatable than actual news about the royals. The latter was why he and wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, quit being working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S.

"We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," he told Corden. "I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and what any father would do."

"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself... They don't pretend to be news, it's fictional," Harry added. "But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course it's not strictly accurate, but… it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that."

Who does Harry want to play him on theoretical future seasons of The Crown? He had a quick answer for that: Billions star Damian Lewis.

Elsewhere in the segment, the prince sipped tea, pitched an English Tea on the 405 TV special to complement Corden's Carpool Karaoke, and rapped a brief version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. He and Corden actually went to visit the house from the show, when Corden made Harry FaceTime Meghan to see if they'd put an offer down. Short answer: no.

Watch the full segment in the video above.