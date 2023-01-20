Friends fanatic Prince Harry says he's totally a Chandler

"She was Monica. And I was a Chandler," the royal writes in his new memoir, Spare.

For some dedicated TV viewers, knowing which Friends character you are is as meaningful as sharing the results of a Meyers-Briggs personality test.

And in case anyone ever wondered who Prince Harry identifies as, the royal revealed in his new memoir, Spare, that he is in fact a Chandler. It seems fitting that Matthew Perry's fan-favorite character would resonate with him, given Harry's reputation as the cheekier, funnier royal and his fairy-tale story of finding true partnership and healing in the love of the right woman.

In his hefty, record-breaking memoir, Harry delves into many aspects of his life — from his struggles to process his grief after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, to his romance with and marriage to Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; 'Friends' star Matthew Perry Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; 'Friends' star Matthew Perry | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage; Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images

He also documents his mental health challenges, particularly the combined PTSD of Diana's tragic death and his time at war. Spare recounts the summer of 2013, when Harry was suffering from debilitating panic attacks that led him to largely withdraw from any kind of public life.

Friends became his constant companion, playing while he folded his underwear or sat on the floor in front of the TV. He posits that he watched the entire 10 seasons of the show that year.

But Harry's love for the NBC sitcom contributed to a surreal moment when he ended up staying in Courteney Cox's house in 2016. "I found the idea of crashing at Monica's highly appealing," he writes. "And amusing."

Calling himself a "Friends fanatic," Harry tells the story of how Cox returned home early and crossed paths with him. As a self-avowed Chandler, the prince naturally had a bit of a crush on the actress. "I was still confused because… she was Monica. And I was a Chandler," Harry writes. "I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?"

We're guessing that makes Meghan a Monica. And let's be honest, William is such a Ross.

