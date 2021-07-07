You can now look for your own Mr. Darcy on a Pride and Prejudice-themed reality show

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single woman in possession of romantic ideals must be in want of a Mr. Darcy.

And now Peacock is looking to make good on that axiom with a newly announced reality show, Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance. The dating series will take contestants back to the era of Jane Austen (and more recently Bridgerton) for a courtship contest that's a real throwback when it comes to matters of the heart.

One plucky heroine (presumably with a set of fine eyes) will look for her duke as she and a group of eligible suitors are transported to a version of Regency-era England.

Pride And Prejudice , Colin Firth Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy in 'Pride and Prejudice' | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Set in a castle in the countryside (take that, Bachelor mansion!), the series will showcase a series of period-appropriate tropes, including dates that involve carriage rides, boating expeditions, and archery. The contestants will also use handwritten letters to communicate with the heroine.

Peacock will put all the romanticism of the era to the test to find out if this old-fashioned approach to wooing can actually result in true love.

The show is being developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America, in association with Shine TV.

Those hoping to try their hand at this very Austenland-esque experience can apply here.

The show doesn't have a premiere date yet, but still, you must allow us to tell you how ardently we admire and love this concept.