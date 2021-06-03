Your Pride 2021 Must List: 16 LGBTQ projects to watch and read in June and beyond

From eye-opening documentaries to sweeping romances and exquisite novels, there's plenty to add to your Pride watch (and reading) queue this month and in the months to come.

TELEVISION

Pride

This six-part docuseries, which kicked off May 14, tracks the fight for LGBTQ rights in America from the 1950s to the 2000s. (FX, airing now)

Halston

Ewan McGregor stars as the fashion designer (and Studio 54 habitué) who rose to icon status in the 1970s but later lost his company. (Netflix, streaming now)

Changing the Game

Cameras follow three high school athletes, all transgender, for this intimate glimpse into their lives. (Hulu, streaming now)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, and EJ Johnson are among those voicing LGBTQ characters on this reboot. (Disney+, 2022)

MOVIES

I Carry You With Me

Heidi Ewing's sweeping Mexican drama explores the profound connection between two young men, and what happens to them when one crosses the border. (In theaters now)

Eternals

Chloé Zhao's sure-to-be-epic blockbuster debut will feature the MCU's first queer kiss, between Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman's characters. (In theaters Nov. 5)

Beauty

Penned by Lena Waithe, one of EW's June 2021 cover stars, Beauty centers on a budding pop star and the woman who may just be the love of her life. (On Netflix, 2021)

Flee

The Sundance sensation uses animation for an innovating form of memoir, depicting the true story of Amin, a gay man forced to confront his refugee past. (In theaters, Fall 2021)

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

This extravagant musical, adapted from the stage, follows a British teen (Max Harwood) planning to come out at prom—as a drag queen. (Sept. 17, Amazon Prime Video)

My Name Is Pauli Murray

Queer activist Pauli Murray gets the doc treatment in this powerful tale of the bumpy road toward gender and sex equality. (Amazon Prime Video, Fall 2021)

BOOKS

Punch Me Up to the Gods, by Brian Broome

Punch Me Up to the Gods Credit: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

A poet and screenwriter by trade, Broome reflects on Blackness and masculinity in his memoir. (Out now)

One Last Stop, by Casey McQuiston

The girl-on-the-train idea gets lighter in this tale centered on an NYC subway meet- cute. (Out now)

With Teeth, by Kristen Arnett

A marriage is threatened as a young son's emotional distance hints that something darker is at play. (Out now)

Yes, Daddy, by Jonathan Parks-Ramage

Yes, Daddy by Jonathan Parks-Ramage Credit: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

An aspiring playwright begins dating his idol, only to uncover ugliness in a glamorous world. (Out now)

Dear Senthuran, by Akwaeke Emezi

Told through correspondence with their friends, Emezi's memoir ruminates on race, gender, and the body. (June 8)

¡Hola Papi!, by John Paul Brammer

The queer columnist reflects on his path to becoming the "Chicano Carrie Bradshaw." (June 8)

A version of this story appears in the June issue of Entertainment Weekly, on newsstands now and available to order with covers featuring Lil Nas X, Mj Rodriguez, Bowen Yang, and Lena Waithe. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.