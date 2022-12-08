The new three-part series will investigate the deaths of Glee actors Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling.

A new three-part documentary series will reopen the case on the deaths of three Glee stars.

"In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on Glee. By 2020, all of them would be famous. And three of them would be dead," the docuseries' first trailer (below) announces, before re-examining the passing of the Ryan Murphy–created Fox musical series' stars, who include Cory Monteith, who died at 31 from a drug overdose in 2013, and Naya Rivera, who drowned at 33 in 2020 while trying to save her son.

"The bigger the show went, the smaller their worlds become," one subject says in the preview. Rivera's father also appears in the clip to recount his daughter's final moments at Lake Piru in California.

"I knew that was the top of the mountain for Naya. For your kid. It was just surreal," he says, while a separate shot shows him standing on the banks of the lake that claimed his daughter's life.

In addition to Monteith and Rivera, the docuseries will investigate the 2018 suicide of Glee's Mark Salling after the actor pleaded guilty to charges relating to the possession of child pornography in 2017.

"I don't want to say the 'C-word,' the curse word, but that's where your mind goes," another interviewee says of the deaths as the trailer comes to a close.

Glee debuted on Fox in 2009 and quickly became a modern TV classic for its depiction of a diverse set of high school choir members and their teachers.

Aside from Monteith and Rivera, the show also made stars of its cast, including current Funny Girl Broadway actress Lea Michele, actor Darren Criss, and Amber Riley, who was crowned the winner of The Masked Singer season 8 in November. None of them appear as interview subjects in the doc's trailer.

The Price of Glee premieres Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery. Watch the first trailer above.

