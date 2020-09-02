Back from the dead? Pretty Little Liars reboot in the works from Riverdale showrunner

Alison DiLaurentis isn't even cold in her non-existent grave, and we're already talking about a Pretty Little Liars reboot.

EW has confirmed that Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is on board to reboot the Freeform drama, which ran for seven seasons, from 2010 to 2016. Pretty Little Liars, which starred Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and Sasha Pieterse, was adapted from Sara Shepard's book series about a town called Rosewood and what happens when a teenage girl goes missing and her best friend's start getting texts from a mysterious person who calls themself "A."

The drama wrapped up in June of 2017 and launched a spin-off, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which was canceled after one season at Freeform. (That was the series' second spin-off attempt, following Ravenswood, which was also canceled after one season.)

The new project, which is still in the very early stages of development, would feature new characters and a new story from Aguirre-Sacasa and Alloy Entertainment, with Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo serving as executive producers.

At this point, it's unclear if former PLL showrunner I. Marlene King would be involved in any way.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

