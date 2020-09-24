New Pretty Little Liars series gets direct-to-series order at HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars type TV Show network Freeform genre Drama

We're not in Rosewood anymore.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will follow a new generation Liars in a town called Millwood, where, 20 years ago, a series of tragic events ripped the town apart. Now, in present day, a group of teenage girls find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago ... as well as their own. The press release describes the series as a dark, coming-of-rage, horror-tinged drama that takes place miles from Rosewood but still within the existing PLL universe. (Translation: There will be an entirely new cast but it might not be impossible for a familiar face to show up.)

"We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different," Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring said in a press release. "So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements."

HBO Max's Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey adds, "Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can’t wait."

Much like the original series, which wrapped up its seven-season run on Freeform/ABC Family in June 2017, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard.

