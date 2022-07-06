Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin trailer introduces new girls and new 'A'

The new series from 'Riverdale' creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, coming to HBO Max this month, pays homage to the original show and classic horror movies.

Who is the new "A?" The trailer for upcoming HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin wants you asking exactly that question.

Five years after the original Pretty Little Liars series ended, the brand is back with a new series focusing on new characters in a new town — but with several elements of the original show intact, and multiple references to iconic horror movies.

Where the original Pretty Little Liars series (based on the book series of the same name by Sara Shepard) was set in the fictional town of Rosewood, Pa., Original Sin is set in the fictional town of Millwood, Pa. But the new show is still set to begin with the mysterious death of a popular girl and the emergence of a mysterious, malevolent observer who goes by the alias "A."

Over the course of the trailer, protagonists Imogen (Bailee Madison), Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), and Faran (Zaria) learn that their mothers were also friends in high school in 1999 and went through a similar experience. What's the connection? You'll have to wait for the series to find out, but if the idea of a parent-focused storyline reminds you of Riverdale, that might be because Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is also a co-creator of Original Sin.

Aguirre-Sacasa's love of classic horror cinema is also on display in the new trailer, which features a bucket of blood at a school dance like Carrie and a horrific-looking stranger who lurks unseen behind the characters in several shots like the original Halloween.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin The cast of 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: HBO Max

Watch the trailer above. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres on HBO Max on July 28.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.