Tabby and Imogen visit Rosewood in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin sneak peek

It was only a matter of time until we'd see Rosewood again.

When Original Sin was first announced, co-showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the show would take place in a new town with a new set of Liars, but he always made it clear that the series would exist in the same universe as the flagship series. "We love the idea that Rosewood exists," Aguirre-Sacasa previously told EW. "We reference it. There are Easter eggs throughout the season."

And now, EW has an exclusive sneak peek at one of those Easter eggs when Tabby and Imogen's hunt for answers about what their moms are hiding leads them to the doors of the Radley.

Pretty Little Liars Chandler Kinney and Bailee Madison on 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: HBO Max

In the clip, what used to be the Radley Sanitarium — a place PLL fans know well — is now a very fancy hotel. Tabby and Imogen pose as students from Rosewood High and claim they're working on a history report about the town, and therefore need some information about the Radley's history. And that brings us to another familiar name: The man at the front desk points them to Eddie Lamb, the hotel's maintenance manager, who has "worked in this building for years." Oh, we know.

It's unclear just how much of Rosewood we're going to see in the episode, but seeing how the clip ends with Tabby and Imogen booking a room for the night, there's still hope for another Easter egg or two. Speaking of, EW has another image from the episode, which features Tabby visiting a bookstore called — wait for it — Ezra's books!

Pretty Little Liars Credit: HBO MAX

Watch the full sneak peek above.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin debuts new episodes on Thursdays on HBO Max.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: