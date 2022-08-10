Tabby and Imogen visit Rosewood in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin sneak peek
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (TV series)
- TV Show
It was only a matter of time until we'd see Rosewood again.
On Thursday, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin drops two new episodes, one of which sees Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Imogen (Bailee Madison) take a road trip to the nearby town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania. As fans know, Rosewood is the setting of the original Pretty Little Liars series, which ran from 2010 to 2017 on ABC Family (and later Freeform) and followed Aria (Lucy Hale), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), and Emily (Shay Mitchell) in the aftermath of Alison's (Sasha Pieterse) death when the teens mysteriously started getting texts from someone named "A."
When Original Sin was first announced, co-showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the show would take place in a new town with a new set of Liars, but he always made it clear that the series would exist in the same universe as the flagship series. "We love the idea that Rosewood exists," Aguirre-Sacasa previously told EW. "We reference it. There are Easter eggs throughout the season."
And now, EW has an exclusive sneak peek at one of those Easter eggs when Tabby and Imogen's hunt for answers about what their moms are hiding leads them to the doors of the Radley.
In the clip, what used to be the Radley Sanitarium — a place PLL fans know well — is now a very fancy hotel. Tabby and Imogen pose as students from Rosewood High and claim they're working on a history report about the town, and therefore need some information about the Radley's history. And that brings us to another familiar name: The man at the front desk points them to Eddie Lamb, the hotel's maintenance manager, who has "worked in this building for years." Oh, we know.
It's unclear just how much of Rosewood we're going to see in the episode, but seeing how the clip ends with Tabby and Imogen booking a room for the night, there's still hope for another Easter egg or two. Speaking of, EW has another image from the episode, which features Tabby visiting a bookstore called — wait for it — Ezra's books!
Watch the full sneak peek above.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin debuts new episodes on Thursdays on HBO Max.
Twenty years after a series of tragic events, a group of teenage girls in the town of Millwood find themselves tormented by an unknown assailant.
