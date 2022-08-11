Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin reveals it shares a universe with... Riverdale?!

Teen dramas, unite!

Fans have known for a while now that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin shares a universe the original Pretty Little Liars (which ran from 2010-2017 on ABC Family/Freeform). Original Sin takes place in Millwood, Pennsylvania. Pretty Little Liars took place in Rosewood, Pennsylvania. "We love the idea that Rosewood exists," Original Sin co-creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa previously told EW. "We reference it. There are Easter eggs throughout the season."

And in Original Sin's sixth episode, out now, Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Imogen (Bailee Madison) travel to Rosewood as part of their ongoing hunt to discover what happened with Angela Waters and what their mothers aren't telling them. Specifically, within Rosewood, Tabby and Imogen visit the Radley, a fancy hotel that used to be known as the Radley Sanitarium, a location Pretty Little Liars fans know well. (It was a temporary home to a number of PLL characters throughout the seasons.)

When Tabby and Imogen first arrive at the hotel, they pose as students from Rosewood High working on a history report of the town. They ask about the hotel's history only to be pointed to Eddie Lamb, the hotel's maintenance manager, who has "worked in this building for years." (Lamb was a character from the original series.)

PHOTO August 04, 2022 Photograph by Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max Bailee Madison HBO MAX Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 - Episode 5; Riverdale -- “Chapter One Hundred and Seventeen: Night of the Comet” -- Image Number: RVD622b_0559r -- Pictured (L - R): KJ Apa as Archie Andrews and Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper -- Photo: Michael Courtney/The CW -- © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Bailee Madison; Lili Reinhart | Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max; Michael Courtney/The CW

But when the girls sit down to talk with Eddie in episode 6, he reveals another unexpected connection. He explains that Angela Waters' mother was a patient at Radley Sanitarium for years, right up until it shut down. And when it shut down, he says, "Some of the patients were sent to the Sisters of Quiet Mercy over in Riverdale."

Translation: Rosewood and Millwood both exist in the same universe as Riverdale?! It's not a major surprise, seeing as how Aguirre-Sacasa is also the Riverdale showrunner, but it does bring up a number of questions: Could we now get a crossover featuring PLL and Riverdale characters? And what would it mean for Lucy Hale, who exists in both?!

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is out now on HBO Max.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: