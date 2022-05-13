The parents have their own secret in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin first look photos

Everyone has secrets in the world of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and the show's going to be digging into them all.

The upcoming HBO Max series from co-creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is a reimagining of the Pretty Little Liars story. As fans know, the original Freeform series premiered in 2010 and ran for seven seasons. But this time around, we're no longer in Rosewood, and we're following different characters.

"We very consciously said it didn't continue with the original characters," co-creator Aguirre-Sacasa previously told EW. "Honestly, the first series was so iconic. Trying to ask people to embrace a new Aria or a new Spencer felt like a losing proposition. We wanted a new set of girls, a new town, a new set of secrets, and a new version of 'A.'"

Another thing that's different about this story? The parents aren't just drinking wine in the basement. After all, when a show is called Original Sin, that points to ... an original sin.

Along with tracking the events of our five teenage Liars — Bailee Madison (Imogen), Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), and Faran (Zaria) — in present day, the show also gives viewers a glimpse into the past.

Specifically, it follows their parents back when they were teens in 1999. And let's just say high school has always been complicated in Millwood, Pa. "We track the events of 1999 throughout the season," Aguirre-Sacasa says. "We're unraveling a mystery in the past as well as a mystery in the present, and we love the generational aspect of the season. It allows us to sort of play with tropes of 1999 mean girls in high school drama and the way things have changed."

EW has an exclusive first look at the drama starters themselves, the parents!

First up, Sidney (Sharon Leal) is Tabby's mother and the main Pretty Little Liar matriarch. She is a real estate agent and single mother, doing her best to provide for her daughter.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Sharon Leal on 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: HBO Max

Davie (Carly Pope) is Imogen's mother. Davie and Imogen have always been two against the world. But a chilling reminder from Davie's dark past upends both of their lives.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Carly Pope on 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: HBO Max

Zeke (Benton Greene) is Faran's adoring father. He struggles to navigate the hardscrabble world of the steel mill and the frilly, feminine world of ballet that his daughter inhabits.

Corey (Zakiya Young) is Faran's mother. Once her marriage to Zeke dissolved, Corey sought greener pastures in Pittsburgh, Pa., working as a paralegal, though she tells everyone she's a lawyer.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Zakiya Young and Benton Greene on 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: HBO Max

Elodie (Lea Salonga) is Minnie's mom. A bit overbearing, Elodie works overtime to keep her daughter safe following a trauma that occurred when Minnie was just a little girl.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Lea Salonga on 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: HBO Max

Last but not least, Marjorie (Elena Goode) is Noa's mother, a nurse at Millwood General. Although she loves her daughter, Marjorie's hiding a secret that threatens their relationship.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Elena Goode on 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will premiere this summer.

