Get to know the new Liars in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin first look

Bailee Madison is "A." Not within the world of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, of course — we'd never spoil that — but back in 2013, the actress dressed up as the iconic villain of the original series for Halloween.

"Pretty Little Liars was the first show I ever religiously watched," Madison tells EW of the dark and twisty drama, which aired from 2010 to 2017 on ABC Family/Freeform. So naturally, Madison was skeptical when she heard that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina writers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring were looking to put their stamp on the story for HBO Max — and wanted her to play sugary-sweet teen mom Imogen.

"My reaction was one of a fan, which was: What are they doing with it, though?" she recalls. "I quickly realized that it's not a reboot of the original, it's a reimagination of what worked so well and what people loved, but we're leaning into the horror and the mystery of it all."

Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Bailee Madison, Malia Pyles, Maia Reficco, Chandler Kinney, and Zaria on 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: Karolina Wojtasik / HBO Max

After all, there's no point in trying to recreate the wildly successful Pretty Little Liars. That's why Original Sin will follow five new teens. "We very consciously said it didn't continue with the original characters," co-creator Aguirre-Sacasa says. "Honestly, the first series was so iconic. It felt like trying to ask people to embrace a new Aria or a new Spencer felt like a losing proposition."

Instead, this time around viewers will be introduced to Imogen, Minnie (Malia Pyles), Noa (Maia Reficco), Tabby (Chandler Kinney), and Faran (Zaria) as they battle it out with their high school's mean girl, Karen (Mallory Bechtel), and eventually, mysterious villain "A." (Because if there's one thing you have to have on any PLL series, it's "A.")

Speaking of PLL must-haves, Aguirre-Sacasa can easily list some of the elements they knew had to carry over from the original series — anonymous text messages, the female friendships at the center of the tale — but Original Sin moves the drama from Rosewood to Millwood, Pa. "We wanted a new set of girls, a new town, a new set of secrets, and a new version of 'A,'" Aguirre-Sacasa says.

And yet Rosewood isn't exactly far away. "We love the idea that Rosewood exists," he adds. "We reference it. There are Easter eggs throughout the season."

Translation: There is a chance that a familiar PLL face or two will appear. And for superfan Madison, that's the dream. "I just got goose bumps," Madison says at the mention of such a crossover. "It would be so special to have the original Liars on." No one will confirm that will happen, but what'd you expect from this crew? They can keep a secret.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will premiere this summer. Check out exclusive first-look photos below.

Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Chandler Kinney and Carson Rowland on 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: Barbara Nitke / HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Zaria on 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: Karolina Wojtasik / HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Bailee Madison on 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: Karolina Wojtasik / HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Malia Pyles on 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: Karolina Wojtasik / HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars Original Sin Maia Reficco on 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' | Credit: Karolina Wojtasik / HBO Max