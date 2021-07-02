HBO Max has begun unveiling the stars of the upcoming show.

Meet the first Pretty Little Liars of the new Original Sin HBO Max series

There are two new Little Liars coming to the blue-collar town of Millwood as HBO Max starts to unveil its cast for the upcoming Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin series.

Chandler Kinney of the Lethal Weapon TV show will star as Tabby, described as "an aspiring director and horror movie buff" who's hiding a secret — just like the other Little Liars.

Maia Reficco, who starred on Nickelodeon's Kally's Mashup and will appear in the Netflix film Strangers from Someone Great director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, will play Noa. The character is a "striving, sardonic track star who's working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention."

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin- Chandler Kinney ; Maia Reficco Credit: Benjo Arwas; HBO Max

Beyond those story details, we know Original Sin trades the Rosewood, Penn., setting for Millwood, where a series of tragic events occurred 20 years prior. The show, set in the Pretty Little Liars universe, will follow Tabby, Noa, and other disparate teen girls who find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant as recompense for their parents' actions two decades earlier.

Among the casting news is also word that Lisa Soper, a production designer who also directed an episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will direct the first two episodes of Original Sin.

Riverdale and Sabrina's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa writes and executive produces the series alongside co-executive producer and scribe Lindsay Calhoon Bring, who's another Sabrina alum.

Filming is expected to commence this summer in New York.