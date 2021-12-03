The actor shared heartwarming photos and video celebrating his 18th anniversary with his partner.

Pretty Little Liars actor Julian Morris comes out: 'Really moved by all the love and support'

On Thursday, former Pretty Little Liars star Julian Morris came out in a heartwarming Instagram post in which he also celebrated 18 years with his partner.

"18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you," Morris captioned a carousel of snaps and videos of him and his partner, L.A. artist Landon Ross, adding "I love you" along with a heart emoji.

Julian Morris Julian Morris comes out and celebrates 18th anniversary with his boyfriend, Landon Ross. | Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Best known for portraying Wren Kingston on the Freeform mystery-thriller series Pretty Little Liars, the actor has also starred in television shows such as 24, Once Upon a Time, and New Girl. Most recently, Morris appeared on the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show.

The 38-year-old, who has been with his partner since he was 20 years old, also shared a message of gratitude to his fans via Instagram story, writing, "Really moved by all the love and support. Thanks guys."

Julian Morris Julian Morris thanks fans for their support after coming out. | Credit: Julian Morris/Instagram

Ross also shared a post to celebrate the couple's anniversary. "Beginning our 19th year is the best thing in life," he wrote on Instagram. "I love you."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.