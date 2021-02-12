The best TV deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy this Presidents Day weekend
Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more brands are hundreds of dollars off.
Presidents Day comes right after Valentine's Day this year, and this holiday-packed long weekend is arguably the best time of the season to grab typically expensive electronics on sale. In the market for a TV? We found deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart on Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more.
Amazon's discounts are currently live on its TV Deals page, and top-rated models with thousands of reviews from LG, Samsung, Insignia, TCL, and more are as little as $80. Noteworthy deals include a 2020 model of LG's 73 series 4K 70-inch screen that's $300 off. Amazon is even offering a secret $30 coupon for Sony's newest 4K 55-inch model of the X750H series — just add the TV to your cart to grab this under-the-radar discount.
Presidents Day TV deals
At Walmart, shoppers can grab a Sceptre 50-inch smart 4K TV for $260 (usually $500), alongside Samsung's 4K Crystal UHD 75-inch option for $101 less than usual. Vizio's 50-inch V-series 4K TV with SmartCast that lets you control your TV from your smartphone is now just $290, while the 65-inch version of the same model is only $468 this weekend.
And if you're a Best Buy shopper, you'll want to check out its Top Deals page that spotlights its home theater Presidents Day sale — smart TVs are as little as $90. Highlighted deals include Vizio's 65-inch OLED 4K SmartCast TV for $500 off (the biggest markdown), as well as Insignia's Fire Edition 65-inch TV for just $450 this weekend. The second biggest price cut across Best Buy's TV deals is LG's 77-inch OLED Class GX Series 4K Smart TV at $300 off.
There's a caveat, however: Best Buy's low prices are only guaranteed until Monday, Feb. 15, so shoppers should hurry to grab these deals. The same, in fact, could be said for Amazon and Walmart, since there are no guarantees as to how long their sales will last. Shop the 16 best Presidents Day TV deals on the Internet below, and check out EW's guide to what to watch this long weekend.
Amazon Presidents Day TV deals
- Hisense 43-Inch Class R6090G Roku 4K UHD Smart TV, $259.99 (orig. $279.99) at amazon.com
- Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Q70T Series 4K Smart TV, $1,197.99 (orig. $1,299.99) at amazon.com
- Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $570 (orig. $598) at amazon.com
- LG Alexa Built-In UHD 73 Series 70-Inch 4K Smart TV, $696.99 (orig. $999.99) at amazon.com
- Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition, $299.99 (orig. $349.99) at amazon.com
Walmart Presidents Day TV deals
- Vizio 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED SmartCast V-Series Smart TV, $289.88 (orig. $328) at walmart.com
- Vizio 65-inch Class 4K UHD Quantum Smartcast M-Series Smart TV, $698 (orig. $778) at walmart.com
- Vizio 70-inch Class 4K UHD LED SmartCast V-Series Smart TV, $588 (orig. $758) at walmart.com
- TCL 75-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku 4 Series Smart TV, $678 (orig. $1,199.99) at walmart.com
- Samsung 75-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV, $898 (orig. $999.99) at walmart.com
- Sceptre 50-inch Class Smart 4K LED TV, $260 (orig. $499.99) at walmart.com
Best Buy Presidents Day TV deals
- Insignia 50-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV, $299.99 (orig. $349.99) at bestbuy.com
- Samsung 75-inch Class 8 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $999.99 (orig. $1,099.99) at bestbuy.com
- Toshiba 55-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition TV, $369.99 (orig. $449.99) at bestbuy.com
- Hisense 70inch Class H65 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV, $529.99 (orig. $649.99) at bestbuy.com
- VIZIO 65-inch Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV, $1,499.99 (orig. $1,999.99) at bestbuy.com
Related content:
- The best TV deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy this Presidents Day weekend
- The new Mario edition of the Nintendo Switch is somehow still in stock — but it’s selling out fast
- The funniest scene in Avengers just got immortalized by Funko Pops
- Disney+ launches ad-free Hulu and ESPN+ bundle for less than $20 per month
Comments