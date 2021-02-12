The best TV deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy this Presidents Day weekend

Presidents Day comes right after Valentine's Day this year , and this holiday-packed long weekend is arguably the best time of the season to grab typically expensive electronics on sale. In the market for a TV? We found deals at Amazon , Best Buy , and Walmart on Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more.

There's a caveat, however: Best Buy's low prices are only guaranteed until Monday, Feb. 15, so shoppers should hurry to grab these deals. The same, in fact, could be said for Amazon and Walmart, since there are no guarantees as to how long their sales will last. Shop the 16 best Presidents Day TV deals on the Internet below, and check out EW's guide to what to watch this long weekend.