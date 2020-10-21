When to expect the return of FBI: Most Wanted, The Unicorn, and more to CBS

CBS is rolling out another set of premiere dates for its primetime lineup, which includes the return of the FBI dramas and the Walton Goggins comedy The Unicorn.

The network has already announced when we can expect the return of NCIS, Young Sheldon, Mom, The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and S.W.A.T. New seasons of 60 minutes, 48 Hours and The Amazing Race have already debuted.

Here are the latest updates to the schedule.

Thursday, Nov. 12

8 p.m. Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m. B Positive

9 p.m. Mom

9:30 p.m. The Unicorn

Monday, Nov. 16

8 p.m. The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m. Bob ♥ Abishola

9 p.m. All Rise

10 p.m. Bull

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8 p.m. NCIS

9 p.m. FBI

10 p.m. FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesday, Nov. 25

8 p.m. The Amazing Race

9 p.m. Seal Team

10 p.m. S.W.A.T.

CBS will reveal more premiere dates shortly.

